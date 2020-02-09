'We are going to find you, we are going to prosecute you': TPD, federal agents to crack down on gun violence Labor Day weekend

TPD officers will be working alongside ATF, FBI and DEA agents in an effort to thwart violent crime in the city.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans can expect to see a large police presence over the holiday weekend, as the city has seen a recent uptick in gun violence.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral joined U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, with a stern warning for perpetrators of violent crime.

"To the criminals and those who seek to commit acts of violence in the city, if you continue to break the laws and abuse your fellow men and women for your own selfish purposes you will soon find yourself behind bars in federal prison for a very long time," Herdman said.

The city will begin "Project Red Zone" this weekend. The aim is to crack down on gun violence by first tackling the issue of illegal gun possession. Herdman explained that if you are prohibited from having a gun and you possess one anyway, you'll be in the "red zone" and could face federal charges.

"If you do possess a firearm this weekend, we are going to stop you; we are going to find you; we are going to prosecute you and you will be prosecuted in federal court, and there are serious consequences for prosecutions in federal court," Herdman said.

Law enforcement will be out in full force over the Labor Day weekend. TPD officers will be working alongside agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Marshals. However, Herdman explained that all of these extra officers out on the street will be local, with no additional support being brought in from the federal government.

"We're using the same people who are here every day in Toledo. We're not bringing in additional people; we're not asking for any additional help from the federal government. We're using people who live here, who work here, who's kids go to school here in Toledo," Herdman said. "They're as invested in this community as any resident in the city of Toledo and I have full faith and confidence in their ability to deliver real results to the people of Toledo."

Kral said they are still working out how many additional officers will be needed, but told Toledoans they would be seeing many more marked police cars as well as a significant number of undercover and plainclothes cops.

"We want to make sure that people who live in Toledo, who work peacefully in Toledo, who reside in Toledo and want to celebrate this weekend, can do so without fear of violence," Herdman said.

While the attorney said they haven't heard of any specific threat to the community, violent crime has been high in recent months for Toledo and the rest of the country.

"I haven't seen the level of violent crime in this country in decades, and Toledo has not been immune to that," Kral said.

According to the police chief, homicides are up 68% and the number of people shot has jumped 54% compared to this time last year.

"There's a small, but active group of people in this city that think they can break the law, they are immune to prosecution and that nothing is ever going to be done about it. Nothing is further from the truth," Kral said.

Kral said that the increase in violence can't be attributed to one thing; officers have seen retaliatory shootings, random acts of violence as well as opportunity.

The chief made clear that the increase in focus on illegal gun possession won't fade away once the holiday weekend is over. He said the department will "continue to down on gun violence in the city."

The increase in police presence comes as protests continue on throughout the U.S. about police misconduct. And although, Kral described the current atmosphere of the country as "volatile," he said he believes there are far more people who want law enforcement out on the streets, proactively arresting people out there breaking the law.

Kral said he doesn't believe there will be any blowback from the increase in officers, as they intend to conduct themselves lawfully and equitably in an effort to keep the city safe.