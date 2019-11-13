TOLEDO, Ohio — In the last four days, Toledo Police have responded to three deaths at three locations across the Toledo Metro area.

The first death happened on Saturday at Kuhlman Drive near South Street in a field. The second death was Sunday, when a female was dropped off at Mercy Saint Vincent Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The third death was Monday when Toledo Police received a call about a deceased male found under the High Level bridge.

"It's not believed that these deaths in any way are related. Unfortunately we would chalk it up to a bad week in Toledo. A homicide, any loss of life, is tragic," said Toledo Police's Alternate Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Kellie Lenhardt.

The cause of death for the female left at the hospital and the male found under the bridge are still not determined.

Although these deaths happened with a 72-hour time frame, Toledo Police are reminding the public, there's no reason to be concerned.

If you have any information, you are asked to call crime stoppers, their number is 419-255-1111.

