The fire is in the same area a teen was shot and killed just hours prior. At this time, it's unclear if the fire is in any way related to the earlier shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A house fire Tuesday morning is being investigated on Woodland Avenue near Ewing Street.

The scene is in the same area a teen was shot and killed just hours prior. At this time, it's unclear if the fire is in any way related to the earlier shooting.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the roof.

Dispatch with Toledo Fire and Rescue could not confirm if the house was vacant or occupied.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.