Toledo police are searching for a woman who has not been seen for more than three weeks.

Stephanie Bell-Lake was last seen on July 15. She is a 33-year-old white female. Bell-Lake is 5'5" tall and 140 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.