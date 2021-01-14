Toledo police highlight 'Still Missing' children case from 2009

On Jan. 14, 2009, Riki Duke, 2, and Shanoyuma Ishida, 6, were reported missing by their father. It's believed their mother took them to Japan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is using its social media platforms to call attention to a pair of siblings who have been missing since 2009.

In the department's "Still Missing" campaign, the case of Riki Duke, 2, and Shanoyuma Ishida, 6, is resurfaced. The two were reported missing on Jan. 14, 2009, by their father.

It is believed that the children's mother took them to Japan.

Riki is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Shanonyuma is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

In 2021, TPD's social media will again highlight and bring public attention to long-term missing people.

The people featured in the "Still Missing" campaign have been missing for longer than one year and will be posted on the anniversary of the date that they were reported missing.

Some missing reports are very old and do not provide much information. Others have great detail and someone may remember something that they previously did not feel was important.

The department notes that "Social media has the power to spread information and alert people who, years ago, may not have been able to be reached. Anybody with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111."