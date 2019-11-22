TOLEDO, Ohio — We are in the month of giving, and giving is just what Bikes and Badges does. Toledo's public safety forces are joining together to help children who need a little extra cheer this holiday season.

The Bikes and Badges program is a unique way for the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association and Firefighters Local #92 Charities to work together to augment their every day, side-by-side jobs that keep the community safe.

Together the two forces donated $4,200 to Friends of Lucas County Children Services. This allowed for over 50 bikes to be purchased for toddlers through teens.

Now, the bikes need to be built.

You can help Bikes and Badges build bikes on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will take place at the Jerusalem Township Fire Hall, on Jerusalem Road in Curtice.

Anyone over age 13 is welcome to volunteer at this event. Volunteers are also asked to bring their own tools to help build.

To register, you can email Lucaskids-Information@jfs.ohio.gov or call 419-213-3634.

RELATED: WISH LIST | Looking to help area kids? Here are the top toys Lucas County Children Services needs this holiday

RELATED: CLICK IT, SHIP IT, GIFT IT | Shop online and add a toy to your cart to brighten a Lucas Co. child’s holiday

RELATED: Family with foster children are just one of many who will benefit from the Gift of Joy collection drive