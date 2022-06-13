Toledo looking at fuel budget increases for first responders

At the start of May, Toledo police and fire had already used about 40% of their total gas budget for the year. Prices have since hit a record-high $5 per gallon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As drivers continue to feel the impact of expensive gas prices, first responders are also managing the record-high prices.

Representatives with the city of Toledo said at the start of May, Toledo police and fire had already used about 40% of their total gas budget for the year. The money first responders use for fuel comes from the Department of Public Services Budget.

Multiple area police and fire departments said they are currently paying almost double for gas at this point last year.

The total budget for fuel this year was set at $3.85 million, and at the beginning of May, the city had already paid invoices of $1.6 million.

The budget account for all Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire Department vehicles that require gas.

"Bottom line is, we are beginning to feel the pinch of gas prices," City Spokesperson Gretchen DeBacker said.

At the start of May, gas prices were averaging around $4.22 in Ohio, which is nearly 80 cents less than how much gas costs right now. The prices hit $5 per gallon for the first time ever Saturday.

According to the city of Toledo, half of the yearly budget may be used before the halfway point of the year.

City representatives said if increases continue to go up they will have to request an increase in their budget, which would likely happen in August.

They believe they will have to make the request, as prices show no signs of going down.

According to auto group AAA, the current average gas prices in Ohio are $5.05.