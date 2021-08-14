Toledo police, FBI seek man wanted on federal weapons, drug charges

Michael Douglas, 26, is considered armed and dangerous. Call Crime Stoppers with any info

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are searching for 26-year-old Michael Douglas, who is wanted on federal weapons and narcotics charges.

On Saturday the Toledo Police Department communicated on their social media an attempt to locate Michael Douglas.

Douglas is a 26-year-old man who is wanted by the FBI and Metro Drug Task Force for federal weapons and narcotics charges. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.