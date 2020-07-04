TOLEDO, Ohio — Some police departments across the country have seen an increase in domestic violence calls as coronavirus forces victims and their abusers to isolate together.

In Toledo, we compared the numbers from 2019 and 2020 for the same time period: March 16 through April 1.

WTOL 11

Domestic argument calls are about the same, but there were 74 more calls for domestic violence in 2020.

Lt. Kellie Lenhardt with the Toledo Police Department said that it's hard to pinpoint the reason for the slight increase, but there is a greater risk or opportunity for additional domestic violence and dispute calls with Governor Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order.

"People are staying at home and in-doors a lot. Tensions can be high, especially with the stress of people not having an income or parents needing to home-school their children and when they don't have a lot of experience doing that, it can create a lot of stress," Lenhardt said.

Dr. Christie Jenkins, CEO of the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center in Toledo said they've seen in uptick in the severity and frequency of domestic violence cases in the last few weeks.

Some activists and experts say, the true scope of the violence will be seen after shelter-in-place measures are lifted and victims are able to safely make those calls.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT SERVICES



Domestic Violence Court Advocacy – 419.244.3053 ext. 242

Court advocacy through Toledo Municipal Court, Toledo Domestic Relations Court, as well as Ottawa County courts.



Suburban Court Advocates – 419.882.9000 / 419.885.8975 option 6

Court advocacy through Oregon, Maumee, and Sylvania Municipal Courts



YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter – 419.241.7386

24 hr emergency shelter for women and their children



Lucas County Victim Witness Assistance Program – 419.213.4951

Court Advocacy through Common Pleas Court (felonies)



Crisis Response Team (CRT) – 419.245.3324 / 419.245.3127

24 hour service to reinforce follow-up of referrals and educate victims about options and resources available and encourage participation in the criminal justice system.



Kid’s Space – 419.245.1601

Located in Toledo Municipal Court, Kid’s Space offers child care for women victims of violent crimes as they follow through with prosecution of their offenders, making it possible for victims to fully participate in the process.



VINE—Victim Information and Notification Everyday – 800.770.0192

Find out information on offenders in custody for felonies by telephone



National Domestic Violence Hotline – 800.799.SAFE (7233)

(TTY) 800.787.3224



DV Resource Center - 419.213.2700

Interviews for CPO's and resources for victims

RELATED: Toledo crime rate goes down amid coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Resources to combat domestic violence amid COVID-19 pandemic