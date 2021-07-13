x
Toledo police detectives looking to speak with 3 men about February homicide on Stickney Avenue

Tyrone Gregory, 61, was shot and killed outside of a bar in the 3300 block of Stickney Ave. on Feb. 26. The men are not considered suspects in the crime.

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help to speak with three men who may have information about a north Toledo homicide on February 26, 2021.

The men are not considered suspects in the crime.

Toledo police are looking to speak with these men about a homicide in the 3300 block of Stickney Ave., February 26, 2021. They are not considered suspects. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Officers responded to the scene at 3310 Stickney Ave. just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, where they discovered Tyrone Gregory, 61, had been shot at least once.

Gregory was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to a police report, the shot was fired during a fight at the intersection of Stickney and E. Hudson.

At this time, no suspects are in custody. 

If you have any information or know who these men may be, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

