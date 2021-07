Missing Juvenile:

Ebony Williams, age 12, is missing from Jamieson Drive. Ebony is 5’5”, 115 lbs with blk hair and brn eyes, was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue and white pajama pants, and no shoes. If you have seen Ebony, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/4uuUxowxal