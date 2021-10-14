Toledo Police Department recruiting candidates for June 2022 academy class

After passing the National Testing Network test, applicants will be required to pass a background investigation, psychological examination and physical fitness test.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is recruiting for its June 2022 academy class and aiming to hire 40 new officers.

Interested candidates should visit this link to fill out an application and register for the test. Candidates can also call the recruitment unit at 419-245-1075 or email tpdrecruitment@toledo.oh.gov.

The testing and application process is open until Nov. 30. Tests are generally completed in person, but can be done online with proper equipment.

After passing the National Testing Network test, applicants will be required to pass a background investigation, psychological examination and physical fitness test. A testing voucher is available to those who take the test scheduled for Oct. 30 at the University of Toledo Health Science Campus.

Toledo police officers receive paid academy training, health insurance benefits and paid vacation.

On Wednesday, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced he plans to hire nearly 100 additional officers by 2026 using funds from the American Rescue Plan. Those hires would give the city 700 total officers - the most since 2006.