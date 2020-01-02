TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has big plans to keep you safe during this Super Bowl Sunday.

TPD representatives said officers will be out patrolling the streets in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

The move comes as hundreds of locals get pumped up for Sunday's Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Area businesses are preparing themselves for the mayhem as well.

"It's a busy day every year. We're expecting a full house; big carry out day. There are tons of people excited about the game. (It) should be a good match up. It's good for bar business," Jed's Downtown owner Jeremy Hartle said.

As expected, there will be a lot of drinking going on. But according to the Insurance Information Institute, Super Bowl Sunday is second only to New Year's Eve as the deadliest alcohol-related traffic accident day of the year.

Officer Andrew Dlugosielski said the Toledo Police Department is staying vigilant.

"With Super Bowl coming — I mean, we're always at a heightened awareness when there's an event that has a lot more drinking involved. So, officers will be out on patrol per usual in the neighborhoods, but they will be paying more attention to drunken driving," Dlugosielski said.

Downtown bars are also keeping their eye out for anyone who has had one too many.

"We always just look a mannerisms — making sure people eat, making sure people are having plenty of water as well, making sure people if they are getting to that level they have someone with them that's not drinking," Fricker's general manager Erick Hatzidakis said.

And if you are planning to drink, Dlugosielski has some advice.

"Obviously don't drive. There are a lot of avenues that you can get home. There's Uber and there's Lyft; use a friend. If you're lucky within walking distance, walk home and just be conscious of you're alcohol intake. Everyone's here to have a good time. Everyone wants to have a good time during the Super Bowl, but you don't want to make a foolish decision and ruin the whole weekend," he said.

In the meantime, you can bring on the competitive rivalries.

"I don't care, I just want to have fun. I don't care," Sarah Haberland, a mother preparing for the Super Bowl, said.

"I'm super pumped. It's gonna be a good game. At least the Patriot's aren't in it this year. I think people are just excited about that," Hatzidakis said.

"I'm just rooting for a good game. 'Cause a good game keeps everyone through the end of the game, it keeps beers flowing and food getting ordered. But, I'd love to see the Kansas City Chiefs win," Hartle said.

Sunday's game will be broadcast at 6:30 p.m. on Fox 36.

