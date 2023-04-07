Toledo police chief accused of discrimination in workplace by African American Police League

Michael Troendle was also one of 37 officers accused of using excessive force by plaintiffs in a lawsuit during 2020 protests after the murder of George Floyd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A group representing African-American police officers in Toledo has accused recently-appointed Toledo police chief Michael Troendle of discriminatory conduct regarding hiring, promotions and assignments of Black police officers.

In an email Wednesday, the African American Police League acknowledged Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's decision to name then-interim chief Troendle, who is white, as the permanent police chief on March 30.

During the announcement, the mayor said Troendle "may not be the popular choice, but he is the right one."

"Chief Troendle was selected on Jan. 9 to be the interim police chief simply because he was next in the chain of command," Kapszukiewicz said on March 30. "He's being named the permanent chief today because he earned it."

The AAPL also said it would establish a "systematic process" to hold Troendle accountable and said it aims to ensure fairness, equity and inclusion in the Toledo Police Department.

Department spokesman Lt. Paul Davis issued a statement in response to the league's complaint Friday morning.

“The Toledo Police Department is committed to hiring and developing a highly qualified and diverse group of officers to serve the residents of Toledo. The department will continue to partner with community members and organizations to meet the diverse needs of the City of Toledo,” the statement from Davis said.

This is not the first controversy Troendle has faced in his 29-year tenure with TPD.

Multiple people were injured during downtown Toledo protests in the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. One year later, over 20 people sued the city of Toledo and 37 TPD officers, including Troendle, for use of excessive force.

Police deployed rubber and wooden bullets along with tear gas during the May 30, 2020 protest. Plaintiffs in the 2021 lawsuit said they sustained injuries including broken bones, wounds requiring stitches and blindness.

The lawsuit claims then-Deputy Chief Michael Troendle "and other TPD brass were present for, ordered, encouraged, and condoned the use of force against unarmed, nonviolent protesters who were not presenting a threat or committing any crimes."

Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the police chief job when search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates began were hired to assist in the process to find George Kral's successor after his January 2022 retirement.

That list was then narrowed down to 10 finalists. Kapszukiewicz named Troendle as his pick last week.