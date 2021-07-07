Toledo Police break window of hot car to rescue 1-year-old accidentally locked inside

The boy was evaluated by police and no injuries were reported.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police officers broke a car window to rescue a 1-year-old child who was accidentally locked inside.

A man and woman called police about 1 p.m. saying they accidentally locked their child inside their vehicle at the Marina Lofts apartments on Riverside Drive in east Toledo. According to a police report, they stated their son was inside for over 10 minutes as they were unable to gain entry.

Due to extreme heat and the length of time the child was in the vehicle, officers broke the window. Officers and the boy's parents retrieved him from the backseat.