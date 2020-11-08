Funding for Toledo Police body cam on city council agenda today

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council is to address a host of items at its 4 p.m. meeting today, and among them is a second reading on allowing funding for the Toledo Police Department to purchase more body cameras and for video storage for their recordings.
The legislation before council today would let the mayor enter into a five-year agreement with Getac Video Solutions to purchase cloud video storage for the Getac body cams and it would also allow up to $280,000 to be used from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund for the first year of the agreement and then allow up to $280,000 each year from the General Fund.
The usual competitive bidding requirements would be waived because Getac Video Solutions is the sole source vendor for Getac cloud video storage that is compatible with the body cams.
This issue had its first reading on Aug. 5.
Other agenda items up for a second reading today are:
- Establishing the "Safe Streets, Strong Neighborhoods" initiative and amending Toledo Municipal Code to double the fines for speeding in residential areas
- * Allowing the mayor to implement the 2020 Municipal Art Plan with the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo and permit the expenditure of $339,143 from the Capital Improvement Fund for the 2020 1% For The Arts Program
- Approving a petition for special assessments for special energy improvement projects and a project plan for the Northwest Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement District
- Allowing up to $120,000 from the Municipal Garage Fund for equipment used for repairs of city of Toledo department vehicles and equipment used by Streets, Bridges and Harbor
- Accept up to $500,000 to be used for lead remediation in 20 properties in Lucas County from the Ohio Department of Health through an agreement with the Ohio Department of Medicaid
- Allow $35,000 from the General Fund to go toward the Reinvest Toledo Initiative for 2020-2021
- Permit the mayor to enter into agreements with Environmental Design Group for the 2020 City oof Toledo Storm Water Control Measures Maintenance Project, along with expenditures up to $84,977 from the Storm Water Operating Fund
- Agreement to appropriate and spend $65,000 ($25,675 from the Sewer Replacement Fund, $21,710 from the Storm Water Replacement Fund, and $17,615 from the Water Replacement Fund) for the purchase of a replacement ICP-OES metals analyzer system at Environmental Services. This expenditure will replace a system that is 19 years old and is needed to comply complying with the Ohio EPA National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Systems permit for storm water, and federal, state and local regulations for the pretreatment program
- Changing the zoning maps to mixed commercial for the properties located at 139 S. Erie St. and 114 S. Huron St.