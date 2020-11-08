Funding for Toledo Police body cam on city council agenda today

A second reading is to take place for appropriation of up to $280,000 for more cameras and for cloud storage for the recordings.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council is to address a host of items at its 4 p.m. meeting today, and among them is a second reading on allowing funding for the Toledo Police Department to purchase more body cameras and for video storage for their recordings.

The legislation before council today would let the mayor enter into a five-year agreement with Getac Video Solutions to purchase cloud video storage for the Getac body cams and it would also allow up to $280,000 to be used from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund for the first year of the agreement and then allow up to $280,000 each year from the General Fund.

The usual competitive bidding requirements would be waived because Getac Video Solutions is the sole source vendor for Getac cloud video storage that is compatible with the body cams.

This issue had its first reading on Aug. 5.

Other agenda items up for a second reading today are: