Patricia Shoecraft went missing from the 600 block of Cherry St. in downtown Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old woman on Saturday night.

TPD says Patricia Shoecraft is missing from the 600 block of Cherry St. near N. Huron St.

Ms. Shoecraft is approximately 145 lbs., with brown hair and braids, and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a blue jean jacket, and red and black pants.



If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

