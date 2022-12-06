Toledo Police answer questions about Ohio's new concealed carry law

Sgt. Adam Fish explained questions Toledoans may have about the new law removing the requirement to have a concealed carry permit to carry a firearm.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Senate Bill 215 was passed into law in March. The bill removes the requirement for Ohio gun owners to have a concealed carry permit. The law goes into effect on Monday.

If someone is stopped by law enforcement, they wouldn't have to immediately tell an officer that they're carrying a fire arm.

Toledo Police posted a video to their Facebook page on Friday, answering some of the questions people may have about the new law.

Sergeant Adam Fish explained the law allows anyone to carry a concealed weapon, unless already prohibited from owning a weapon.

"A qualifying adult is anyone of 21 years of age or older not legally prohibited from possessing or receiving a firearm. A qualifying adult is also subject to the same restrictions that apply to a person who has been issued a concealed handgun license."

Sgt. Fish recommended anyone with questions to visit the Ohio Attorney General's Office website at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.