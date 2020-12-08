Toledo Police announces Sgt. Palmer has passed away

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has sadly announced the death of one of their own.
The department said Sgt. John Palmer has passed away.
It is unclear when or how he died at this time.
Toledo Police released the statement below:
Thank you for the kind words, Sgt. Palmer has passed away. We as a department appreciate your condolences. At the moment we will not be providing an official comment out of respect to Sgt. Palmer's family and the entire Toledo Police Department during this time of grief. We also cannot comment on any personal medical issues of our police officers. Thank you again for your understanding and thinking of us during this difficult time.