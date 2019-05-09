TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is now accepting applications for their 16th citizens academy class.

It's a program that gives community members a chance to get educated on the operations of the police department.

TPD has had great success through this program and is excited to continue teaching citizens about police officers' roles in the community.

"It's a classroom style setting but we do have a lot of hands-on aspects that we get into. People really enjoy the hands-on part where they can actually do what a police officer does," said Sgt. Erik Welling, who's in charge of TPD's in-service training.

The lessons include learning how to use a taser or firearm and perform traffic stop scenarios with the class. This does not mean that citizens enrolled in the class will be able to pull someone over when outside of the academy, but it's a way to get perspective of an officer's daily work.

"People have questions and we have answers. We are really interested in good, intelligent conversations and it'll give you some insight in what the daily life of a police officer is," Welling said.

The program is 11 weeks long and begins on Oct. 23.

You can find more information here.

