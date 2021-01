ALERT: Missing Endangered Adult

Oatha "Skip" Hughes 73 suffers from dementia and was last seen in the area of 4200 block of Parkcliffe at around 4:40 pm today. HGT 6’1” WGT 189, white hair, blue eyes, grey t-shirt and blue jeans. Call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111 with information pic.twitter.com/VqwcF9aRab