TOLEDO, Ohio — A new initiative aims to bring meals from Toledo staples to the area's firsts responders as they fight to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The "Toledo Plus One" program was organized by the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

Here's how it works: donations will provide meals to northwest Ohio's first responders, including hospital workers, firefighters and police officers while supporting some of the most iconic restaurants of the 419.

So far, here are the restaurants participating:

Mancy's Steakhouse

Mancy's Italian

Mancy's Bluewater Grille

Shorty's

Stubborn Brother Pizza

Souk Mediterranean

The Beirut

Ciao!

The Real Seafood Co.

Zia’s

The Chop House.

More restaurants may be added depending on the program's success.

Delivery for the meal donations will be taken care of by Yark Automotive Group.

If you wish to donate to fund, click here.

