TOLEDO, Ohio — A new initiative aims to bring meals from Toledo staples to the area's firsts responders as they fight to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The "Toledo Plus One" program was organized by the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.
Here's how it works: donations will provide meals to northwest Ohio's first responders, including hospital workers, firefighters and police officers while supporting some of the most iconic restaurants of the 419.
So far, here are the restaurants participating:
- Mancy's Steakhouse
- Mancy's Italian
- Mancy's Bluewater Grille
- Shorty's
- Stubborn Brother Pizza
- Souk Mediterranean
- The Beirut
- Ciao!
- The Real Seafood Co.
- Zia’s
- The Chop House.
More restaurants may be added depending on the program's success.
Delivery for the meal donations will be taken care of by Yark Automotive Group.
If you wish to donate to fund, click here.
RELATED: Local group creates virtual Toledo Tip Jar for affected service workers
RELATED: Bistro 163 in Port Clinton handing out hundreds of free meals
RELATED: Toledo restaurant making 1,000 pizzas for essential workers
Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context
WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit https://www.wtol.com/coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.
Protect yourself from coronavirus
- Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.
- Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
- Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.
- Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.