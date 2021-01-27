Toledo man charged with OVI after crashing into plow truck

The man allegedly struck the City of Toledo plow truck and fled the scene before causing a second crash on Belmar.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is facing an OVI charge after he hit a snowplow and fled the scene Monday night.

The incident occurred on Eleanor near Westway just before 9:30 p.m.

Police were called to the scene, where Derek Sargent reported his City of Toledo plow truck had been hit. A short time later, officers responded to the scene of another crash on the 4100 block of Belmar, which was allegedly caused by 35-year-old Larry Beltran.

According to a police report, officers determined that Beltran had been the suspect in the crash involving the snowplow as well.

Beltran was taken into custody and charged with OVI.