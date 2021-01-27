Toledo man charged with OVI after crashing into plow truck

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is facing an OVI charge after he hit a snowplow and fled the scene Monday night.
The incident occurred on Eleanor near Westway just before 9:30 p.m.
Police were called to the scene, where Derek Sargent reported his City of Toledo plow truck had been hit. A short time later, officers responded to the scene of another crash on the 4100 block of Belmar, which was allegedly caused by 35-year-old Larry Beltran.
According to a police report, officers determined that Beltran had been the suspect in the crash involving the snowplow as well.
Beltran was taken into custody and charged with OVI.
No injuries were reported in either crash and the Toledo plow truck sustained minimal damage.