Toledo pedestrian struck, killed late Saturday night

A 43-year-old Toledo man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Jeep Parkway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 43-year-old Toledo man was killed late Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Jeep Parkway, Toledo police said.

Juan Rivera was walking north in the 3400 block of Jeep Parkway around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that also was going northbound, according to a police report.

The driver of the vehicle was Trinity Sievert, 20, also of Toledo, police said.

A portion of Jeep Parkway was closed late Saturday after the incident.

Toledo police are investigating, according to a report from TPD Sunday morning.

