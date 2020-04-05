TOLEDO, Ohio — A 14-year-old was treated at the hospital for what medical staff says is consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg, according to Toledo police.

A police report states that seven minors claim they were shot at by suspects driving a maroon car, although officers found no evidence of a weapon being fired at the scene, and witnesses say they didn't hear gunshots.

The incident supposedly took place at Dorr Street at Hoag Street in central Toledo.

Police say hospital staff told officers the victim suffered an entry and exit wound with an angle consistent with the wound being self-inflicted.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

