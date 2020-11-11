No free lunch: Toledo parking changes will eliminate free lunchtime meters starting Jan. 4

Parking enforcement will occur Mon. - Fri. from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., eliminating free lunchtime parking and extending the day by an hour.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Changes are on the way to parking in Toledo and are set to go into effect Jan. 4, 2021.

Here's a look at what's ahead.

ALL-DAY PAID METER PARKING

Perhaps the biggest change is all-day paid meter parking. Enforcement will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., eliminating free lunchtime parking and extending the day by one hour.

The income generated by the adjustments will support downtown Toledo beautification, wayfinding, reinvestment in the parking system and other projects.

Toledo City Council will approve all incremental net income expenditures.

TWO-HOUR LIMITS ON METERS

On-street parking meters will available for short-term parking for up to two hours. Parking lots and garages will available for long-term parking exceeding two hours.

With this change, city leaders believe there will be a higher turnover of cars on the street, helping patrons find more available on-street parking.

The rate of $.25 per every 15 minutes remains unchanged.

ACCELERATED ENFORCEMENT

In an effort to encourage timely payment of tickets and to discourage repeat offenders, the following graduated parking ticket fines will be enforced:

1st – 4th Offense: $10 (current fine)

5th – 9th Offense: $20

10th+ Offense: $30