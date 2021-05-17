City of Toledo seeking students to be part of parks system advisory board

The city of Toledo has opened the process for youth to apply for the Parks and Recreation Youth Advisory Board

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo is looking for students to weigh in on decisions about the parks and recreation in the area.

The Youth Advisory Board is comprised of 12-18 students, ages 14-18, and is chosen to given a fresh perspective on community efforts. They will serve a two-year term and be looked to as leaders.

From recreation, programming and park designs, members of the board will learn various aspects of park operation and city government. All selected officials will focus on improving youth participation and attendance in their neighborhood parks and the city’s 129-park system and help build inclusive spaces for the city’s youth.

Applications are due by June 13, 2021. The application requires at least one letter of recommendation from someone other than a relative.

