TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's Division of Parks, Recreation and Forestry held a tree lighting ceremony at Ottawa Park on Bancroft Street on Sunday evening.

The event acts as the official opening of the Ottawa Park ice rink.

On Sunday, visitors got the chance to skate for free, along with free hot chocolate, carriage rides, and a visit from Santa.

Ottawa-Jermain Park Great idea for beginners at Ottawa Park ice rink.

City leaders say having a public ice rink is a great resource for the community.

"I think it's important to remind people that we're here, and that this is a great community resource for recreation. Everybody should know how to skate, it's a great way to come out and learn and they can come back for open skates throughout the season," said Karen Ranney Wolkins, Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry

The Ottawa Park ice rink usually remains open through March, but that all depends on the weather.