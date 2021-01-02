The Solheim Cup is coming to Toledo and you can win prizes just by snapping a picture

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's cold outside now, but excitement is heating up for this summer's Solheim Cup at Inverness Club, featuring the best female golfers from the U.S. against Europe's top talent.
The so-called Olympics of golf is expected to bring fans nationwide to the Glass City at historic Inverness Club Aug. 31-Sept. 6.
Solheim Cup organizers right now are challenging you to take the #SolheimCup Challenge for the chance to win prizes.
Here's how it works: Gather up a group of your closest friends or plan a meetup with your coworkers, don some Team USA gear or your most patriotic outfit and head down to The Docks. Then, strike a socially distanced pose with the #SolheimCup installation and the gorgeous Toledo skyline as your backdrop.
Share your snaps on social media by tagging @SolheimCup and hashtag #Solheim Cup. Keep in mind, if your social media is set to private, contest organizers won't be able to see your photos).
If your photo is deemed one of the organizers' favorites, you’ll receive prizes including exclusive Solheim Cup swag and gift cards to downtown Toledo restaurants.
To recap:
Where to go: The #SolheimCup Installation at The Docks, outside of Real Seafood Company, 22 Main St., Toledo, OH 43605
What to do: Round up a (socially distanced) group of your friends, family or coworkers and head to The Docks during the month of February. Take a picture (or a few) with the #SolheimCup installation in front of Real Seafood Company. Share your favorite shot on Instagram by tagging @SolheimCup and use the hashtag #SolheimCup.
What you can win: After the #SolheimCup Challenge ends on Feb. 28, one winner will be randomly selected to receive some great prizes. The winner will receive an $150 gift card to Mainstreet Ventures, which you can use at Toledo restaurants including The Chop House, Real Seafood Company, Zia’s and more. The winner also will receive a Solheim Cup mask and a pin flag signed by 2019 Team USA.