The Solheim Cup is coming to Toledo and you can win prizes just by snapping a picture

Grab a picture at The Docks with the Solheim Cup logo installation during the #SolheimCup Challenge on Instagram for gift cards and Solheim Cup gear.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's cold outside now, but excitement is heating up for this summer's Solheim Cup at Inverness Club, featuring the best female golfers from the U.S. against Europe's top talent.

The so-called Olympics of golf is expected to bring fans nationwide to the Glass City at historic Inverness Club Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

Solheim Cup organizers right now are challenging you to take the #SolheimCup Challenge for the chance to win prizes.

Here's how it works: Gather up a group of your closest friends or plan a meetup with your coworkers, don some Team USA gear or your most patriotic outfit and head down to The Docks. Then, strike a socially distanced pose with the #SolheimCup installation and the gorgeous Toledo skyline as your backdrop.

Share your snaps on social media by tagging @SolheimCup and hashtag #Solheim Cup. Keep in mind, if your social media is set to private, contest organizers won't be able to see your photos).

If your photo is deemed one of the organizers' favorites, you’ll receive prizes including exclusive Solheim Cup swag and gift cards to downtown Toledo restaurants.

Are you up for the challenge? 🤔



Grab a few of your friends or coworkers (and your mask!) and head down to The Docks and take your photo with the #SolheimCup installment. Share on Instagram for your chance to win great prizes! 🇺🇸



DETAILS ⬇️ https://t.co/4oMyaKnc9B — Solheim Cup Team USA 🇺🇸 (@SolheimCupUSA) February 1, 2021

To recap:

Where to go: The #SolheimCup Installation at The Docks, outside of Real Seafood Company, 22 Main St., Toledo, OH 43605

What to do: Round up a (socially distanced) group of your friends, family or coworkers and head to The Docks during the month of February. Take a picture (or a few) with the #SolheimCup installation in front of Real Seafood Company. Share your favorite shot on Instagram by tagging @SolheimCup and use the hashtag #SolheimCup.