Thousands without power due to storm, wind; Here's what to do if your power is out

There is a high risk of damaging winds from 4-8 a.m. on Friday's First Alert Day. If your power goes out, here are tips for what to do during the outage and after.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday night's storm knocked power out to several areas and this morning's wind is expected to do the same.

6:03 a.m. - Current outages reported by FirstEnergy:

Lucas County: just over 2,000

Wood County: fewer than 5

Henry County: fewer than 5

Ottawa County: 13

Sandusky County: about 15

Just before 1 a.m., at least eight traffic lights at Glendale and the Anthony Wayne Trail were knocked out. If you are driving and come to an intersection with malfunctioning traffic lights, treat that as a four-way stop.

POWER OUTAGE TIPS

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

WHAT NOT TO DO

To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows. Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat your home.

It's a good idea to install carbon monoxide detectors with battery backup in central locations on every level of your home.

WHEN POWER RETURNS

FOOD: When in doubt, throw it out! Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more, or that has an unusual odor, color or texture.

MEDICINE: If the power is out for more than a day, discard any medication that should be refrigerated, unless the drug’s label says otherwise. Consult your doctor or pharmacist immediately for a new supply.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect through the morning as a strong windstorm impacts the region. Heavy rain will gradually lighten up, but powerful gusts will continue through 8 a.m. as a strong low-pressure storm system treks through Ohio.

Southwesterly winds could gust up to 65 mph to the southeast of Toledo and may reach 60 mph in the metro. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible across southern Michigan.