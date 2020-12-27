Area first responders to receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday

Mercy Health is working in conjunction with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to vaccinate first responders, a statement from Mercy said Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Area first responders are to receive COVID-19 vaccines on Monday at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, according to Mercy Health officials.

The effort is part of the state's first phase of coronavirus vaccinations.

"The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and Mercy Health are proud to partner to ensure that those on the front lines caring for our community throughout this unprecedented pandemic are protected from the COVID-19 Virus," a news release from the health system read on Sunday.

Because of the limited number of initial vaccines available, Ohio has identified who will be among the first to receive those very early shipments in Phase 1A, should they choose to be vaccinated, listed below:

Healthcare providers and personnel who are routinely involved with the care of COVID-19 patients.

Residents and staff at nursing facilities.

Residents and staff at assisted living facilities.

Patients and staff at psychiatric hospitals.

People with intellectual disabilities and those with mental illness who in group homes or centers and staff at those locations

Residents and staff of Ohio’s veterans homes.

EMS responders

"Mercy Health has proudly served our area first responders through a variety of programs, including anti-body testing and PPE sterilization," a statement from Mercy Health said Sunday.

"Working together with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, Mercy Health is pleased to ensure that these brave men and women are protected from this pandemic as they continue to respond to emergency calls throughout the communities they serve."