Toledo NWO Food Bank to hold several food distribution events this summer

Monday, July 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Belmont Warehouse 1220 Belmont Toledo, OH 43607

Monday, July 20, 2020, from 10:30 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. - St. Paul United Church of Christ 428 Kilbourne St. Bellevue, OH 44811

Monday, July 20, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Toledo Lucas County Library - Locke Branch 703 Miami St. Toledo, 43605

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Unity United Methodist Church 1910 E. Broadway St. Northwood, OH 43619

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - James C. Caldwell Community Center 3201 Stickney Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43608

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friendship Baptist Church 5301 Nebraska Ave.

Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Our Lady of Lourdes 6149 Hill Avenue, Toledo Ohoi 43615

Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Toledo Lucas County Library Birmingham Branch 203 Paine Ave. Toledo, OH 43605

Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Glenwood Lutheran Church 2545 Monroe Street, Toledo, Ohio 43620

Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9 a.m, to 1 p.m. - Sylvania Area Family Services 5440 Marshall Road, Sylvania 43560

Thursday July 23, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Normal Memorial Library 301 N. Eagle Street, Fayette 43521

Friday July 24, 2020 from 12 p.m. 3 p.m. -St. Mark Baptist Church 1419 N. Detroit Avenue, Toledo Ohio 43607