TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank and several local organizations are teaming up for a special food drive.

Food donations such as non-perishable canned fruits and vegetables, dry rice and beans and hygiene products will be accepted April 23 at Dave White Chevrolet.

Pre-packaged bags of the listed items above can be picked up at Sautter's Food Markets in Sylvania.

Truck and trailers will be provided by Nagle Companies of Rossford.

