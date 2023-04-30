Local nurse helps save two children after coming across fatal Fulton Co. crash Friday

Hailey Clinton used her nursing skills at the site of the crash that killed a mother, and father and left their two children in critical condition in the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Licensed practical nurse, Hailey Clinton says Friday night was one of the most traumatic and adrenaline-pumping situations she's ever been in after helping save two children from a deadly Fulton County car crash Friday night.

Clinton was able to share the harrowing experience she faced as she happened to drive upon the scene just after it happened. She says she is thankful she was in the right place at the right time.

Clinton said she was taking her daughter to their dad's house when she and her wife noticed shimmering glass on the road.

Once they got up to the car the parents were in, she said the mother was already dead. She said the younger child was nonresponsive when they pulled her out and had a contusion to the left side of her skull causing it to swell.

"I couldn't even open her left eye to see her pupil," said Clinton. "I later got her on the grass and immediately put my fingers in her mouth to make sure her airways were open, and I started CPR."

She would perform the life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the scene to take the girl and the her sister.

"That little baby, she just was fighting for air and life the whole time," Clinton said. "It felt like a lifetime before EMS finally showed up, but I think it was like five minutes.

Clinton said she later found out she was the only nurse on the scene until authorities arrived and would take over.

She said the experience was terrifying, but it did not stop her from stepping in as a nurse.

"It's almost like your intuitions as a nurse, they just kick in full force and you just do what you have been trained to do," said Clinton. "Because she was just so small and just so fragile, that I had to help this baby."