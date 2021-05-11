Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank's backpack program makes sure kids have meals outside of school

For many children in our community, school meals may be the only time they eat during the day. Here's how we can all help change that

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sadly, there are many children in our nation who to go bed hungry, including children right here in our community.

One in four children struggle with hunger in northwest Ohio alone.

Officials and volunteers from the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank are on a mission to end that statistic.

One of the ways they are hoping to do so is with their backpack program.

For many children in our community, school meals may be the only meal they eat throughout the day.

The food bank has partnered with local schools to distribute backpacks filled with food to children who rely on school meals. The children can take the backpacks home over the weekend or on school breaks to make sure they have something to eat.

The backpack program ensures that hungry children get the nutritious food they need to grow, learn and thrive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the food bank has also been distributing food boxes to people in need in our community.

Toledo Northwestern Food Bank strives to maximize community resources by obtaining and distributing food through a food collection and distribution system, and they need your help.

The food bank is in need of volunteers and donations as they demand for the food boxes and backpacks are so high.