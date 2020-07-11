Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank to host drive-through events Nov. 9 through Nov. 13

x
The Ohio National Guard will also help the food bank with the food distribution.
Credit: Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank Facebook

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will be hosting several drive-through food distribution events throughuot the month of November to fight against hunger. 

The Ohio National Guard will also help the food bank with the food distribution on the following days:

  • Nov. 9, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 1220 Belmont Warehouse
  • Nov. 10, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Avenue
  • Nov. 11 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes and Swanton Public Library
  • Nov. 12 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Ohio Means Jobs
  • Nov. 13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Erie Street Market

All distributions are non-contact. Anyone interested can register here.

