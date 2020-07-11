Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank to host drive-through events Nov. 9 through Nov. 13

The Ohio National Guard will also help the food bank with the food distribution.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will be hosting several drive-through food distribution events throughuot the month of November to fight against hunger.

The Ohio National Guard will also help the food bank with the food distribution on the following days:

Nov. 9, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 1220 Belmont Warehouse

Nov. 10, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Avenue

Nov. 11 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes and Swanton Public Library

Nov. 12 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Ohio Means Jobs

Nov. 13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Erie Street Market