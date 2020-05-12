Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank hosting upcoming drive-through food distribution events

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is set to hold several food box distribution events in Toledo, Sylvania and Defiance beginning Dec. 7.
With the support of the Ohio National Guard, the food bank will distribute food boxes to those in need at the events. The distribution events are non-contact and boxes will be loaded into the trunk of your vehicle.
The following events are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 11:
- Monday, Dec. 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Belmont Warehouse - 1220 Belmont Avenue Toledo, OH 43607
- Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - James C. Caldwell Community Center - 3201 Stickney Ave. Toledo, OH 43608
- Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Our Lady of Lourdes - 6149 Hill Ave. Toledo, OH 43615
- Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission - 1939 E. 2nd Street Defiance, OH 43512
- Thursday, Dec. 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Sylvania Area Family Services - 5440 Marshall Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560
- Friday, Dec. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Erie Street Market - 525 Market St, Toledo, OH 43604
- Friday, Dec. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Friendship Baptist Church - 5301 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, OH 43615
To pre-register for the events, visit www.toledofoodbank.org/events or call the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204.