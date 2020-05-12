x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank hosting upcoming drive-through food distribution events

Several non-contact distributions will take place the week of Monday, Dec. 7 across our area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is set to hold several food box distribution events in Toledo, Sylvania and Defiance beginning Dec. 7.

With the support of the Ohio National Guard, the food bank will distribute food boxes to those in need at the events. The distribution events are non-contact and boxes will be loaded into the trunk of your vehicle.

The following events are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 11:

To pre-register for the events, visit www.toledofoodbank.org/events or call the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 204.

Related Articles