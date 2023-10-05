Toledo native revitalizing former North End staple as barbershop

Weston Bryan McAlister said the Stickney Avenue building has been many necessary things for his family. Now, he plans to turn it into Czar Barbershop.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Weston Bryan McAlister is a north Toledo native who plans to bring an old barbershop in the neighborhood he grew up in back to life.

He said the way in which the city is trending with renovations and growth, revitalizing a former staple of the community just makes sense.

"This is the North End, and we want to be a part of Toledo, Ohio's, renaissance," McAlister said.

He said the building at 2841 Stickney Ave. has been many necessary things for his family throughout practically his entire life. In the early 1960s, he said it was a thrift store.

"My twin sisters, they came down here and they bought clothes for me out of this very building before I was born," McAlister said.

Since the family lived right down the street, when he was in elementary school, McAlister would pass by the barbershop on his way to school. He remembers looking in the window and watching the comradery of those inside.

"Just look in and I think, secretly I told myself, 'One day I'm gonna own this place.' I thought I was joking," he said.

Just a few months ago, the joke became a reality when the building's owner gave McAlister the keys, and his blessing, to do whatever he saw fit with the location. He said it wasn't a hard decision and knew exactly what the building in his old stomping grounds needed to be: Czar Barbershop.

"This area doesn't have a barbershop and a lot of people don't have access to transportation," McAlister said. "So, this is within walking distance of everyone around here. A mother or father could just send their kid here with a note telling them how they want their hair cut. We'll take care of it."

Using his own two hands, along with help from his family, McAlister is working to bring the community back to life. He said he wants to make the space somewhere children want to stop in, too, so candy will be offered.

The goal is to create a community hub. When it comes to the building renovations, he said it's a lot of DIY. But McAlister said professionals are an important piece of the process.

"I'm going to put some professional barbers in here because you don't want me to cut your hair," he said.