Toledo Night Market wraps up for the summer

Close to 80 vendors are on hand on Saturday for the last night for the popular event.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer and all its activities are winding down.

That includes the Toledo Night Market.

The popular event has been transforming the Toledo Farmers’ Market in the warehouse district into an evening affair all summer long.

Almost 80 vendors, selling everything from art, clothing, handmade jewelry, and fresh produce are hoping to entice buyers with their wares before packing it up for the season.

The atmosphere is made more festive with lights, live music, and of course food trucks!

Admission to the market is $5, with proceeds going to benefit the Toledo Firefighter’s Museum.

The event will be held from 6 to 11 p.m.

If you miss Saturday's event, the Toledo Farmers' Market is open year-round in its Market St. location on Saturday mornings.