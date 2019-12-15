WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Christmas is only two weekends away but there are still some shoppers who haven't checked everyone off their list.

The Toledo Night Holiday Market offered customers just that while bringing them some holiday cheer.

Dozens of shoppers flooded the Stables in Whitehouse for the first-ever holiday market.

"It's kind of a unique experience. More festive. Get us in the holiday spirit," Tracy Szymanski, from Perrysburg, said.

There were more than 50 vendors selling everything from cookies to artwork and jewelry.

Shaiem Hampton, the owner of Bomaye Bracelets, was one of those vendors selling gifts for women and men.

"I'm trying to elevate the game as it relates to male jewelry. Because a lot of times, guys are excluded out of the Christmas list. Because what do you get the guys for everything. So, we try to show them something that they haven't seen before. That maybe it's a conversation piece," Shaiem said.

But Morgan Vangorder, a mother from Oregon, said what people enjoy the most is supporting local.

"If you can support your local community, why not do that over like going to bigger chains. So and I mean I feel like you can find better products. Like even just this bow we just bought. I could never find something like this in anywhere in our local stores. Just better options," Morgan said.

Then there are those who would be shoulder to shoulder at the market than head to the mall.

"I don't go to the mall, I Amazon," Szymanski said.

"It's crazy. I try not to. Honestly, I do most of my shopping online because I'm not a fan of the mall," Morgan added.