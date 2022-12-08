City officials release survey requesting public opinion in new police chief hiring process

Current police chief George Kral announced his retirement earlier this year. The city is seeking to involve public opinion in the hiring process.

The city of Toledo is asking the public for comment as they move forward with the hiring of a new Toledo police chief.

The online survey, which opened Thursday and will continue to accept responses until Monday, Dec. 19, is designed "to inspire an open conversation and to provide feedback on what is important to residents in hiring their next Chief," per a press release from city officials.

The firm assisting with the search for a new police chief, Ralph Andersen and Associates, designed the survey. Community data collected in the survey will be used in developing a profile for the police chief.

The survey itself asks residents how much certain factors should be a priority to TPD, including crime prevention, positive engagement with youth and more. There are several open-ended questions, including one that asks how, if at all, residents want to see police interaction change within their community.

This comes as current police chief George Kral is slated to retire in 2023, an announcement he made on Aug. 8, 2022. His last day in the position is Jan. 10 after more than 30 years of service. Kral joined TPD in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015.

Retirement is mandatory eight years after the 25th anniversary of being on the force for him and all other Ohio police officers, according to the state's deferred retirement option plan.