Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch volunteer numbers declining

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch program has been around for years. This year, it needs more volunteers

Program Chair Florence McLennan said she's been with block watch for 14 years and hasn't seen volunteer numbers this low before. They usually have anywhere from 70 to 100 people, but now they only have around 40.

"I'm very passionate about this program and it's sad actually," she said.

McLennan said there isn't one clear reason why numbers have been declining through the years, guessing that people have just become too busy. She said the COVID-19 pandemic did cause them to lose many volunteers, though.

"We need to recruit people that can bring things to the table and bring different ideas to the table in their areas to reduce crime," Michael Roby, a member of the Whitmer-Trilby Neighbors Association, said.

Roby said they want to recruit younger people as well.

The program was brought up during a Thursday night gun violence forum as a way to help keep neighborhoods safe, but Roby said they are looking for more people to sign up.

McLennan says they don't have a clear solution on how to get more volunteers, but will likely move their in-person meetings to online meetings in hopes of making it easier for people to join in.

