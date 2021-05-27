Toledo needs more lifeguards to fully open city pools this summer

City offering up to $15 an hour; two pools and splash pad will remain closed in the interim.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo summer pool program won't be operating at full capacity unless more lifeguard positions are filled.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz held a news conference Thursday at the Wilson Park Pool, which is one of two pools not opening on time due to the worker shortage. He said the city needs to hire at least 8-10 additional lifeguards.

You can apply online here. The city will pay for the certification, and offer $15 an hour for pool managers and $14 an hour for lifeguards.

Navarre, Roosevelt, and Pickford pools will open June 1, and Willys Pool will open June 7. Hours will be noon to 6 p.m., and eventually noon to 8 p.m.

Wilson Pool, Jamie Farr Pool and the Savage Park splash pad will not open this summer if positions are not filled.