Toledo Navy Reserve Center commander relieved of her duties, 'loss of confidence' cited

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The commanding officer of the northwest Ohio Navy Reserve Center was removed from her post Monday.

Capt. Billy D. Franklin, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Reserve Component Command Great Lakes, made the announcement in a news release relieving Cmdr. Jennifer Reid of her duties. The reason given was a "loss of confidence" in Reid's abilities.

Cmdr. Lee Ann Singleton was assigned as commanding officer until a permanent replacement is made. Reid will be reassigned.

Navy Reserve Centers ensure Reserve Sailors are administratively, medically and operationally ready to deploy at a moment's notice, according to their website. NRC's provide training, equipment, career management and family resources to help Reserve Sailors and their families meet the challenges and obligations of military service.