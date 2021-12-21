Toledo Navy Reserve Center commander relieved of her duties, 'loss of confidence' cited

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The commanding officer of the northwest Ohio Navy Reserve Center was removed from her post Monday.
Capt. Billy D. Franklin, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Reserve Component Command Great Lakes, made the announcement in a news release relieving Cmdr. Jennifer Reid of her duties. The reason given was a "loss of confidence" in Reid's abilities.
Cmdr. Lee Ann Singleton was assigned as commanding officer until a permanent replacement is made. Reid will be reassigned.
Navy Reserve Centers ensure Reserve Sailors are administratively, medically and operationally ready to deploy at a moment's notice, according to their website. NRC's provide training, equipment, career management and family resources to help Reserve Sailors and their families meet the challenges and obligations of military service.
Northwest Ohio's NRC is based in Perrysburg.