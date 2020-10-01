TOLEDO, Ohio — A paramedic native to Toledo was laid to rest on Friday. Paramedic Matthew Smelser was killed in the line of duty, while aiding the victims of a major crash in Pennsylvania.

On Jan. 5, five people were killed and 60 others were injured in a crash involving a tour bus and three tractor-trailers.

WPXI-TV reported that first responders called the accident a "mass casualty incident." The ages of those who were hurt ranged from 7 to 67 years old.

Smelser was reportedly struck by a semi-truck while helping those involved in the crash.

Toledo Police Department Toledo Police offer our condolences to the family of Paramedic Matth... ew Smelser who will be laid to rest today. Paramedic Smelser was killed in the line-of-duty on January 5, 2020 in Pennsylvania when he was struck by a semi-truck while treating victims of a car crash.

According to Toledo police, Smelser was born in Toledo and his brother, J. Thomas, is a current TPD officer.

