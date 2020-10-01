TOLEDO, Ohio — A paramedic native to Toledo was laid to rest on Friday. Paramedic Matthew Smelser was killed in the line of duty, while aiding the victims of a major crash in Pennsylvania.
On Jan. 5, five people were killed and 60 others were injured in a crash involving a tour bus and three tractor-trailers.
WPXI-TV reported that first responders called the accident a "mass casualty incident." The ages of those who were hurt ranged from 7 to 67 years old.
RELATED: At least 5 people killed, 60 hurt in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania
Smelser was reportedly struck by a semi-truck while helping those involved in the crash.
According to Toledo police, Smelser was born in Toledo and his brother, J. Thomas, is a current TPD officer.
RELATED: Throwback Thursday | TPD posts picture of JFK visiting Toledo