Toledo Museum of Art receives grant for neighborhood reinvestment

Museum will work with various community groups over a two-year period.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art was awarded $126,000 from ProMedica through the Greater Toledo Community Foundation in support of its Art Out of School program.

The museum will partner with key organizations located in the Junction neighborhood over two years to serve youth that live and learn in the community. The ProMedica Junction Neighborhood Fund was announced in January to support reinvestment in the area.

“Through this grant the Toledo Museum of Art is able to expand vital access to arts programming for youth in our community,” said Adam Levine, director and CEO. “TMA is committed to activating our outreach efforts beyond the Museum campus, and this partnership exemplifies what we are able to do together for our neighborhoods.”