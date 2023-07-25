New development director at Toledo Museum of Art

Mike Deetsch has been helping the Toledo Museum of Art grow since 2013.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art has named Mike Deetsch to be their new director of development.

Deetsch has been a leader in the art and history industry for more than 25 years and has been with the TMA since 2013.

Before being named director of development, Deetsch had accumulated a number of accomplishments working in TMA's education department. While leading a team of over 150 people, he achieved a 300% increase in scholarships, grew the TMA Block Party to over 10,000 visitors, created original content for the Center of Visual Expertise (COVE), and co-curated both "The Mummies: From Egypt to Toledo" and "Speaking Visual."

Deetsch has worked with the Brooklyn Museum, the Kentucky Historical Society and the Lexington Art League. He has taken part in numerous speaking engagements for the National Safety Council Congress & Expo, the Annual International Visual Literacy Association Conference, and the American Association for State and Local History Annual Conference. He has also either written or co-written seven publications.

His passion in the arts, community engagement, as well as, youth and family programs align perfectly with the museum's mission. Deetsch stated, "Our strategy and team give me confidence we will achieve the goal of becoming the model art museum in the United States."

