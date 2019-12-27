TOLEDO, Ohio — This holiday season, the Toledo Museum of Art is working on bringing families a little closer together.

Starting Thursday, It's hosting the Great Art Escape, featuring a variety of diverse activities and performances.

The Toledo Museum of Art said they keep bringing it back because they see more and more visitors every year and they are trying to find different ways to engage them.

"This is a busy time of year and everyone needs a moment to relax and to get together with their families. Also a lot of people are in from out of town or visiting family. So this is a great opportunity to come down to the Toledo Museum of Art and find out a little bit of what we have to offer," said Maria Lafelice, the youth and family programs manager at TMA.

Adam McKarns, a Tennessee father visiting the museum with his family said he's been coming since he was a little boy.

"We wanted to come back to Toledo, my brother lives here and just wanted to bring them and have them experience some of the things when we were kids. And just have some fun during the holidays together as a family," said Adam.

Adam is just in time to catch all the events happening during the Great Art Escape.

"It is a whole week full of celebrations and bringing in local talent. So we have performances on the Peristyle stage every day at 2p.m. We also have Dutch cabinet organ concerts at 11a.m. and 1p.m. And also hands on activities. So if you really want to roll up your sleeves and get involved you can participate in the glass art workshop, play giant chess in the galleries," said Lafelice.

Or you could be like Megan McKarns and her family making memories in the family center where there's painting and toys.

"I think it's great. I love coming to places like this with so much fun stuff to do. I mean I walk in and its like ah a dream for my kids. You know, they just love it. So many fun things to do. It's been great," said Megan.

Events also include a one-of-a-kind New Years day experience where an instructor will teach Afro-Cuban Dance.

Jenni McKarns, who has been visiting the museum for about 40 decades said she hopes more and more people take advantage of all the events.

"It's a wonderful place to come and experience well fine art as well as giving them the opportunity to just explore themselves and their interest in art. Because there just so many different things. Building, and constructing, and painting and drawing and just so many fun things," she said.

The Great Art Escape runs till January 1 but it'll close on Dec 30.

For times and dates visit the Toledo Museum of Art website for hours and event details.

