Toledo Museum of Art giving away free art kits

Toledo Museum of Art put up their pop up tent outside giving away art kits for families

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday marked the first day the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) put up their pop-up tent outside the picnic area across the street from parking lot one. They are giving away art kits for families to take home or enjoy right outside the museum.

"If you go to the store and try to get all of this it would be like really expensive but you can all get it for free, really nice and fun too," said Sam Mitchell, a TMA visitor.

Each week the TMA will create a completely different art kit. This week the art kits consist of markers, strings and paper kites for the little ones to decorate.

"They give you all the supplies and they don't say it you have to make this sometimes people do so it's just a way to be creative," said Alex Mitchell another vistor at the TMA.

For parents that are trying to teach their children through virtual learning, this gives them an opportunity to get out and test their creative abilities

"When I get to teach them on there day with nana this is where we try to plan to come here on our little Field trip to brake away from doing our school work at home and it's such a great idea, they're so creative," said TMA visitor Anne Rost.