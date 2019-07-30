TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) has purchased five parcels from the Glenwood Lutheran Church. The land now serves as part of the church’s rear parking lot.

The purchase will allow greater access for TMA to its planned art support building. The project is part of the museum’s master plan.

The agreement allows church members to use the TMA parking lot during high-volume events like weddings, funerals and other special services.

"We're entering a new chapter of connecting to the neighbors right around us so the parking lot in front of the church will be sufficient for many of our events," pastor of Glenwood Lutheran Church, Reverend Chris Hanley said. "This opportunity will allow us to spend our resources caring for our community as opposed to maintaining an underutilized parking lot."

The plan for TMA calls for a new building to the west of the museum that will house the art handling function currently done in the main building. Art handling includes conservation, carpentry, painting, framing, activities that deal with the movement, storage and artwork maintenance

“While we are still in the planning and design stages of the art support building, this acquisition will provide more options for both building design and access,” TMA’s interim director John Stanley said. “We are pleased that both the Museum and Glenwood Church will benefit from this agreement.”